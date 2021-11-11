Grab reports Q3 results

Nov. 11, 2021 6:23 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Grab (NASDAQ:AGC): Q3 net loss of $988M.
  • Revenue of $157M (-8.7% Y/Y)
  • Shares +4.2% PM.
  • Gross Merchandise Value reached a new quarterly record of $4.0 billion, up 32% year-over-year in spite of a challenging operating environment.
  • Deliveries GMV grew 63% YoY; Grab expects a strong recovery in mobility heading into Q4 2021.
  • Average spend per user on Grab’s platform grew 43% YoY to hit a record high.
  • Grab’s planned business combination with Altimeter Growth (AGC), a special purpose acquisition company, continues to progress and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
