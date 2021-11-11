Nasdaq, S&P 500 edge up at the close, Dow Jones is dragged down by Disney

Wall Street-Street Sign

P_Wei/E+ via Getty Images

  • Some risk appetite returns with a mix of cyclical and growth stocks leading the S&P (SP500) +0.1% and the Nadsaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% outperforming.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.4% is in the red with a big price decline in Disney weighing.
  • Wall Street was mostly unimpressed by the Disney+ performance.
  • Six of 11 S&P sectors are higher. Materials is the top performer. Freeport-McMoRan is the biggest gainer in the S&P.
  • Info Tech is also doing well, though the megacaps close slightly lower, with Microsoft and Facebook as the exceptional gainers.
  • Defensive sectors, which gained in yesterday's selloff, are now giving some back with Utilities at the bottom.
  • Behind FCX in the S&P gainers, Tapestry is up nearly 10% after it boosted guidance.
