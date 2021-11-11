Chronic disease vaccine maker, Vaxxinity prices IPO at $13, below the estimated range
Nov. 11, 2021 6:40 AM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) has priced its initial public offering of 6M shares of class A common stock at $13.00 per share.
- IPO priced below the expected range of $14 and $16M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
- The gross proceeds assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $89.7M.
- Shares are expected to be trading today on Nasdaq.
- The offering is expected to close on November 15.
- Vaxxinity's latest stage candidates, both in phase 2, are UB-311 for Alzheimer's disease, and UB-612 for COVID-19.