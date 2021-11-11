Chronic disease vaccine maker, Vaxxinity prices IPO at $13, below the estimated range

Nov. 11, 2021 6:40 AM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

A Healthcare Worker Prepares a Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) has priced its initial public offering of 6M shares of class A common stock at $13.00 per share.
  • IPO priced below the expected range of $14 and $16M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
  • The gross proceeds assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $89.7M.
  • Shares are expected to be trading today on Nasdaq.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 15.
  • Vaxxinity's latest stage candidates, both in phase 2, are UB-311 for Alzheimer's disease, and UB-612 for COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.