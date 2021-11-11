Payoneer Global shares climbs after Q3 tops estimates, upside outlook

  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) up 8% premarket after it reported third-quarter earnings, surpassing consensus on top and bottom lines.
  • Total revenue grew 35% year-over-year to $122.7M, above the consensus of $111.1M. The company did break even in the quarter vs. the $0.04 loss expected by analysts.
  • "We acquired a record number of new customers and drove adoption of services like B2B AP/AR, Bank Partnerships, our Commercial Card, Merchant Services, and Working Capital".
  • "We also accelerated growth in key regions like Latin America and Eastern Europe and forged new partnerships highlighted by our recently announced relationship with Coupang."
  • Transaction costs improved to 20% of revenue compared to 27% of revenue in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 138% to $6.1M as compared to the year-ago period.
  • Operational Metrics: Volume increased 16% to $13.6B compared to $11.7B in 2020; Revenue as a percentage of volume increased to 90 bps from 77 bps in 2020.
  • FY21 Outlook: Volume: $54.3B-$56B, Revenue $458M-$462M, above the consensus of $444.94M; Transaction cost 22% of revenue, and Adj. EBITDA of $16M-$18M.
  • Previously: Payoneer Global EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 10).
