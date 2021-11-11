Dutch Bros lands higher price target from Cowen after strong quarter

Nov. 11, 2021 6:54 AM ETBROSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) rallies after the restaurant operator sailed past consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report on 50% revenue growth.
  • Cowen stays positive on BROS following the strong numbers and reiterates an Outperform rating.
  • Analyst Andrew Charles: "We are pleased with BROS' (initiation) 3Q system comps and adj EBITDA beat, with 4Q comps & adj EBITDA also guided in excess of consensus. BROS' digital story is also progressing into the second inning, with 20%+ growth in loyalty members, 10%+ loyalty mix of sales and an upcoming test of mobile ordering."
  • Cowen modestly raises adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2021 to 2023 and increases its price target to $70 from $50.
  • Shares of BROS are up 7.54% in premarket action.
  • Read the Dutch Bros. (BROS) earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.