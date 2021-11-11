Dutch Bros lands higher price target from Cowen after strong quarter
Nov. 11, 2021 6:54 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) rallies after the restaurant operator sailed past consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report on 50% revenue growth.
- Cowen stays positive on BROS following the strong numbers and reiterates an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Andrew Charles: "We are pleased with BROS' (initiation) 3Q system comps and adj EBITDA beat, with 4Q comps & adj EBITDA also guided in excess of consensus. BROS' digital story is also progressing into the second inning, with 20%+ growth in loyalty members, 10%+ loyalty mix of sales and an upcoming test of mobile ordering."
- Cowen modestly raises adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2021 to 2023 and increases its price target to $70 from $50.
- Shares of BROS are up 7.54% in premarket action.
- Read the Dutch Bros. (BROS) earnings call transcript.