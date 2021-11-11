Brookfield Asset Management FFO beats by $0.31
Nov. 11, 2021
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM): Q3 FFO of $0.85 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $19.25B (+18.5% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield, stated “We took in record inflows of $34 billion since last quarter. Financial results in the quarter were also very strong, reflecting continued growth and excellent investment performance across the franchise. Strong inflows, supported by closes within our Real Estate and Global Transition flagship funds, stable cash flows from our invested capital, and monetization activity contributed to distributable earnings of $1.2 billion, taking the total generated over the last twelve months to $6.6 billion."