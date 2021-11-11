Yeti Holdings drops after margin rate falls in Q3

  • Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) trades lower after a narrow Q3 earnings beat.
  • Drinkware sales increased 24% during the quarter to $205.0M, primarily driven by the continued expansion of the Drinkware product offerings, including the introduction of new colorways and sizes, and strong demand for customization. Coolers & Equipment sales increased 20% to $149.0M, driven by strong performance in bags, outdoor living products, soft coolers, and hard coolers.
  • Gross profit was 57.1% of sales compared to 59.1% of sales last year. The 200 basis point decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by higher inbound freight rates and the unfavorable impact of the non-renewal of the Global System of Preferences program on import duties, partially offset by product cost improvements and all other impacts.
  • CEO update: "Profitability remained strong amidst accelerating and wide-spread inflationary pressures, supporting better-than-expected earnings per share growth for the period."
  • Looking ahead, Yeti (YETI) expects revenue growth of 28% to 29% ($1.40B to $1.41B vs. $1.41B consensus) and EPS of $2.51 to $2.53 vs. $2.42 to $2.46 prior view and $2.48 consensus.
  • Shares of Yeit Holdings are down 2.08% premarket to $101.05 after the earnings topper.
