Clean Energy Fuels, BP to broaden renewable natural gas joint venture

Nov. 11, 2021

Biogas plant on a farm

  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +3.2% pre-market after saying it is enhancing its renewable natural gas joint venture with BP to finance and develop new projects at U.S. dairy farms.
  • The companies say the dairy farms in Iowa and South Dakota have the potential to convert methane produced from waste into 7M-plus gallons of RNG annually.
  • Dynamic Holdings will oversee construction and develop and operate the facilities following the execution of an agreement with the JV to execute multiple phases of dairy RNG projects.
  • The first RNG production facility is expected to be operational next year.
  • Each company has committed to provide initial $50M investments to the 50-50 venture, which was first announced in April.
