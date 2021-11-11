Westwater Resources reports Q3 results

Nov. 11, 2021
  • Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s cash balance was $119.0M compared to $5.5M as of September 30, 2020
  • Shares +1.16% PM.
  • “Our Board of Directors approved an investment of $202 million to build Phase I of our graphite processing facility, which is expected to be operational in early 2023. We also purchased two buildings which will support the development of the Project. These buildings are adjacent to the proposed site of the graphite processing facility and will be used for the Project’s administrative offices, laboratory, and warehouse space. We have requested proposals from contractors, with construction expected to begin before the end of the year.” said Christopher Jones, CEO of Westwater Resources.
