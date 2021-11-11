Azure Power nabs first 50 MW ISTS hybrid power project with SECI
Nov. 11, 2021 7:15 AM ETAzure Power Global Limited (AZRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) received the letter of award for its first 150 MW ISTS connected wind–solar hybrid power project with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply power for 25 years at a fixed tariff of~3.2 cents/kWh.
- The project is part of the 1.2K MW ISTS Hybrid Tranche – IV tender from SECI and will entail setting up of 100 MW of solar and 50 MW of wind capacity within a period of 18 months from the signing of Power Purchase Agreement.