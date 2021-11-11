Marqeta soars following Q3 beats, upside outlook

  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) jumps 12% premarket following the upside Q3 report with a Q4 forecast that sees revenue above estimates.
  • Q3 revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $131.5M, above the consensus of $119.2M. The GAAP loss per share of $0.08 was $0.09 above the estimates.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was $(4.9) million, a decrease of $(5.6) million year-over-year.
  • The company saw a gross profit of $59M during the quarter, up 67% year-over-year. The gross margin increased from 42% to 45%.
  • Total processing volume grew 60% to $27.6B.
  • The company sees Q4 revenue between $134-$139M, above the consensus of $125.8M, and adjusted EBITDA loss between $10M-$7M.
  • Previously (Nov. 10): Marqeta EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue.
