Marqeta soars following Q3 beats, upside outlook
Nov. 11, 2021 7:33 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: SA News Team10 Comments
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) jumps 12% premarket following the upside Q3 report with a Q4 forecast that sees revenue above estimates.
- Q3 revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $131.5M, above the consensus of $119.2M. The GAAP loss per share of $0.08 was $0.09 above the estimates.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was $(4.9) million, a decrease of $(5.6) million year-over-year.
- The company saw a gross profit of $59M during the quarter, up 67% year-over-year. The gross margin increased from 42% to 45%.
- Total processing volume grew 60% to $27.6B.
- The company sees Q4 revenue between $134-$139M, above the consensus of $125.8M, and adjusted EBITDA loss between $10M-$7M.
- Previously (Nov. 10): Marqeta EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue.
- Related: Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) CEO Jason Gardner on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.