Zai Lab gets treatment underway in late-stage immune thrombocytopenia study
Nov. 11, 2021 7:40 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: SA News Team
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) announces that the first patient with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) was treated with efgartigimod in Greater China as part of the global registrational ADVANCE-SC Phase 3 study.
- The ADVANCE-SC study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod in ~156 adult patients with primary ITP.
- ITP is a rare and often chronic bleeding disorder in which reduced numbers of platelets can lead to an increased risk of bleeding and bruising, which impairs quality of life.