Brookfield Asset Management Q3 reflects record inflows, stable cash flows
Nov. 11, 2021 7:44 AM ETBAMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Fundraising for two flagship funds, stable cash flows from invested capital, and monetization activity contribute to Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Q3 funds from operations of $0.85 per share tops the consensus estimate of $0.54 and climbed from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 revenue of $19.2B increased from $16.2B in the year-ago quarter.
- Distributable earnings were $1.24B for the quarter, up from $890M a year ago.
- "The strong performance in the quarter was a result of higher fee-related earnings given a number of new funds, steady momentum on carried interest realizations, increased distributions from our principal investments, and disposition gains recognized on our principal investments," the company said.
- The company had record inflows of $34B during the quarter (vs. $8B of inflows in Q2), reflecting the strong first close for its fourth flagship real estate fund and a founders' close for its Global Transition flagship fund. It raised more than $9B for the real estate fund and expects the final fund size to be larger than its predecessor.
- It had a $7B founders' close in July for the Global Transition fund and expects a formal first close for the fund soon.
- Its opportunistic credit flagship fund raised $15.8B capital date and is 70% invested or committed. BAM expects a final close in coming weeks.
- Fee-bearing capital totals $341B, an increase of ~$52B over the last twelve months.
- Q3 fee-related earnings were $451M, up 21% Y/Y.
- Earnings from realizations were $369M in Q3 and $3.3B over the last 12 months.
- Generated $1.0B of carried interest in the quarter.
- Annualized fee revenue are now $3.6B.
- As of Sept. 30, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) had $80B of capital to deploy into new investments.
- Funds from operations by segment vs. year ago quarter:
- Asset management $597M vs. $399M;
- Real estate $147M vs. $90M;
- Renewable power and transition $58M vs. $64M;
- Infrastructure $248M vs. $244M;
- Private equity $433M vs. $249M;
- Residential $76M vs. $37M.
- Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
