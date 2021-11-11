Brookfield Asset Management Q3 reflects record inflows, stable cash flows

  • Fundraising for two flagship funds, stable cash flows from invested capital, and monetization activity contribute to Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Q3 funds from operations of $0.85 per share tops the consensus estimate of $0.54 and climbed from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 revenue of $19.2B increased from $16.2B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Distributable earnings were $1.24B for the quarter, up from $890M a year ago.
  • "The strong performance in the quarter was a result of higher fee-related earnings given a number of new funds, steady momentum on carried interest realizations, increased distributions from our principal investments, and disposition gains recognized on our principal investments," the company said.
  • The company had record inflows of $34B during the quarter (vs. $8B of inflows in Q2), reflecting the strong first close for its fourth flagship real estate fund and a founders' close for its Global Transition flagship fund. It raised more than $9B for the real estate fund and expects the final fund size to be larger than its predecessor.
  • It had a $7B founders' close in July for the Global Transition fund and expects a formal first close for the fund soon.
  • Its opportunistic credit flagship fund raised $15.8B capital date and is 70% invested or committed. BAM expects a final close in coming weeks.
  • Fee-bearing capital totals $341B, an increase of ~$52B over the last twelve months.
  • Q3 fee-related earnings were $451M, up 21% Y/Y.
  • Earnings from realizations were $369M in Q3 and $3.3B over the last 12 months.
  • Generated $1.0B of carried interest in the quarter.
  • Annualized fee revenue are now $3.6B.
  • As of Sept. 30, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) had $80B of capital to deploy into new investments.
  • Funds from operations by segment vs. year ago quarter:
  • Asset management $597M vs. $399M;
  • Real estate $147M vs. $90M;
  • Renewable power and transition $58M vs. $64M;
  • Infrastructure $248M vs. $244M;
  • Private equity $433M vs. $249M;
  • Residential $76M vs. $37M.
  • Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
