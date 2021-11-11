DiDi gains on report it's preparing to restart apps in China by year's end
Nov. 11, 2021 7:45 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) gained 4% in premarket trading on a report that it's preparing to restart its ride-sharing and other apps in China as it expects regulators will conclude their probe by then.
- The Chinese regulators are expected to finalize any penalties on DIDI in December, according to the Reuters report. DIDI set aside 10B yuan ($1.6B) for a possible fine.
- DIDI told Reuters that its report on a possible relaunch was "pure hearsay with no grounds in fact" and that the company was cooperating actively with the cybersecurity review.
- DIDI, which is known as the “Uber of China," saw its stock plunge after Beijing began cracking down on DIDI and other Chinese tech firms that had listed in New York. Shares fell to as low as $7.16 intraday in July and have yet to return to anywhere near their $14 IPO price.
- Yesterday, DiDi stock popped 10% on heavy volume.