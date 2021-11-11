Alkermes gets dosing underway in phase 1 ALKS 1140 study
Nov. 11, 2021 8:01 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: SA News Team
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announces dosing of the first subject in a phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ALKS 1140 in healthy adults.
- ALKS 1140 is a novel, investigational CoREST-selective HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor candidate for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurological disorders.
- The primary objectives of this first-in-human, phase 1, two-part study are to assess the safety and tolerability of single (part 1) and multiple (part 2) ascending oral doses of ALKS 1140 in healthy adults.
- The study is also designed to characterize the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of ALKS 1140.
- It is expected to enroll up to 80 healthy volunteers at a clinical study site in Australia.