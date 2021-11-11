GrowGeneration EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue
Nov. 11, 2021
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $116M (+110.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.95M.
- CEO comment: "In order to position the company for 2022 and beyond, we have made several strategic decisions. Most importantly, we have organized the management team to focus on key deliverables. Over the past several months, we have brought on key leaders including Paul Rutenis, our Chief Merchant, to lead the private label and proprietary brands, Dennis Sheldon to run technology and supply chain, and Becky Gebhardt to run e-commerce and marketing. Tony Sullivan, our COO, will lead our effort to open new locations and retail operations. At present, we are on track for full year revenue of $435 to $440 million in 2021."