Rush Street Interactive attracts higher price target from Jefferies following strong execution

Closeup hand pointing pen on blue colour monitor to analyse stock market graph

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies increases its price target on Buy-rated Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) after taking in the company's strong Q3 earnings report.
  • Analyst David Katz: "The quarter and the increased guidance continue to reflect strong execution and no apparent specific needs within the enterprise. With forthcoming market access deals for new markets and measured entry expenditures, we believe an incrementally more optimistic valuation is warranted. Within a more conservative market context, RSI presents a less complex thesis than most peer operators of similar scale and scope."
  • Shares of Rush Street Interactive (RSI) are up 1.77% premarket to $19.00.
  • The new price target from Jefferies on RSI of $23 reps more than 20% upside potential for shares and is above the average Wall Street PT of $21.67.
