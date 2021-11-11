Shapeways expands Desktop Metal system capacity by providing manufacturing facilities

Business handshake and business people. Business executives to congratulate the joint business agreement.concept for real estate, moving home or renting property.

wichayada suwanachun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) will offer manufacturing and engineering teams unprecedented flexibility and seamless access to 3D printing services.
  • Shapeways expands Desktop Metal system capacity and capabilities by providing customers access to these solutions at Shapeways’ ISO-9001 manufacturing facilities in Long Island City, New York and Eindhoven, Netherlands.
  • In addition, Desktop Metal plans to leverage Shapeways’ manufacturing capabilities and purpose-built software platform, Otto, to provide its customers with instant access to fully digitized, end-to-end 3D printing workflows.
  • SHPW +6%, DM +1.5% premarket.
