Shapeways expands Desktop Metal system capacity by providing manufacturing facilities
Nov. 11, 2021 8:13 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM), SHPWBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) will offer manufacturing and engineering teams unprecedented flexibility and seamless access to 3D printing services.
- Shapeways expands Desktop Metal system capacity and capabilities by providing customers access to these solutions at Shapeways’ ISO-9001 manufacturing facilities in Long Island City, New York and Eindhoven, Netherlands.
- In addition, Desktop Metal plans to leverage Shapeways’ manufacturing capabilities and purpose-built software platform, Otto, to provide its customers with instant access to fully digitized, end-to-end 3D printing workflows.
- SHPW +6%, DM +1.5% premarket.