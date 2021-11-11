Kazia Therapeutics gets enrollment underway in early-stage EVT801 cancer study
Nov. 11, 2021 8:17 AM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)By: SA News Team
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) has commenced enrollment to a phase I clinical trial of EVT801, an investigational cancer therapy that Kazia licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021.
- The phase I study will focus primarily on understanding the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of EVT801 across a range of doses.
- It is also designed to explore preliminary signals of clinical efficacy, and to investigate the biological activity of the drug via a rich suite of sophisticated biomarker analyses.
- It is expected to recruit a maximum of 60 patients, with the actual number dependent on the emergent safety profile of the drug.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.