Kazia Therapeutics gets enrollment underway in early-stage EVT801 cancer study

Wall Street stock market exchange

LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) has commenced enrollment to a phase I clinical trial of EVT801, an investigational cancer therapy that Kazia licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021.
  • The phase I study will focus primarily on understanding the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of EVT801 across a range of doses.
  • It is also designed to explore preliminary signals of clinical efficacy, and to investigate the biological activity of the drug via a rich suite of sophisticated biomarker analyses.
  • It is expected to recruit a maximum of 60 patients, with the actual number dependent on the emergent safety profile of the drug.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.