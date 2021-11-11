NRx Pharma says FDA has reviewed ZYESAMI updated manufacturing information
Nov. 11, 2021
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced that the FDA had identified any reason for a clinical hold in response to the company’s previous submission of updated manufacturing information for ZYESAMI (aviptadil).
- The positive outcome of the review will enable the company to distribute ZYESAMI produced under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for clinical trials and processes following future regulatory decisions.
- While up to now, the drug was manufactured for clinical trials in handmade, 300 dose batches with a shelf life of 62 days, the FDA has completed a GMP production process at a batch size of 10,000 – 100,000 doses having a shelf life of 150 days. The regulator has found no basis for a clinical hold, the company added.
- The announcement comes barely a week after NRx Pharma (NRXP) said that the FDA declined to authorize ZYESAMI for patients with critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure.