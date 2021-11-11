Volta is lower after permitting delays cut into earnings
Nov. 11, 2021 8:26 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) slips after permitting delays contributed to a Q3 earnings miss.
- Following the report, Needham stays constructive on VLTA by keeping a Buy rating locked in place.
- Analyst Vikram Bagri: "The company now expects to end 2021 with 24% fewer stalls relative to the target disclosed at its analyst day. That said, there were several positives in the quarter. Despite the delays, FY21E revenue guidance is in-line with expectations while gross margins are expected to be significantly better. Furthermore, VLTA's charging utilization reached 24% in 3Q, a function of the company's strategy to secure premium locations."
- Needham lowers estimates on Volta (VLTA) and drops its price target to $13.
- Shares of Volta (VLTA) are down 1.26% premarket to $10.20 and are slightly below the 200-day moving average.