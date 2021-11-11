Volta is lower after permitting delays cut into earnings

Nov. 11, 2021

  • Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) slips after permitting delays contributed to a Q3 earnings miss.
  • Following the report, Needham stays constructive on VLTA by keeping a Buy rating locked in place.
  • Analyst Vikram Bagri: "The company now expects to end 2021 with 24% fewer stalls relative to the target disclosed at its analyst day. That said, there were several positives in the quarter. Despite the delays, FY21E revenue guidance is in-line with expectations while gross margins are expected to be significantly better. Furthermore, VLTA's charging utilization reached 24% in 3Q, a function of the company's strategy to secure premium locations."
  • Needham lowers estimates on Volta (VLTA) and drops its price target to $13.
  • Shares of Volta (VLTA) are down 1.26% premarket to $10.20 and are slightly below the 200-day moving average.
