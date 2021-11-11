Led by ex-Goldman Sachs executive, VMG Consumer Acquisition prices $200M IPO; trading starts today

  • VMG Consumer Acquisition (VMGA.U) priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit for gross proceeds of $200M; each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M units.
  • Units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "VMGAU", trading starts today.
  • Post securities commence trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols, "VMGA" and "VMGAW," respectively.
  • Most recently having served at Goldman Sachs, the company is led by CEO Aarti Kapoor who has ~15 years of consumer and retail investment banking experience.
  • The company plans to focus on identifying and completing a business transaction with a company in the high-growth consumer and retail industry.
