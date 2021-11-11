Hot Stocks: EV makers and fintechs like TSLA, RIVN and AFRM rally in pre-market; BYND and BMBL sink
Nov. 11, 2021 8:57 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), SOFI, BMBL, BYNDTSLA, RIDE, RIVN, AMZN, DOOR, Z, ZG, DISBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Earnings news is driving pre-market action Thursday, with results released after the bell Wednesday evening sending cutting-edge stocks like Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) sharply higher, while stumbles hurt Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and other firms.
- Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose slightly as CEO Elon Musk disclosed that he had sold some $5B of stock after polling his Twitter followers about whether to do so. And rival electric-vehicle makers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) posted gains as well.
Gainers
- Earnings released late Wednesday drove several stocks sharply higher in pre-market trading, with fintech Affirm (AFRM) leading the way. The popular “buy now, pay later” firm was soaring some 26% to $168.30 in pre-market action after beating analyst estimates on its Q3 revenues. AFRM also rose on an expansion in its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Meanwhile, online home-buying platform Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) was trading 18.1% higher at $23.05 following a Q3 revenue beat. The results came just days after rival Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) announced plans to wind down a home-buying unit that competes with OPEN.
- Elsewhere, popular personal-finance platform SoFi (SOFI) jumped 16.3% to $23.74 after recording a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss.
- EV makers also did well in pre-market action, led by Tesla (TSLA). The electric-vehicle giant was trading some 3.3% higher at $1,103.27 despite the fact that Musk disclosed in a filing that he sold $5B of stock. The swashbuckling CEO likely had to sell stock for tax reasons, but went on Twitter to poll his 60M+ followers as to whether he should part with shares or not.
- Separately, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) rallied 15.8% to $6.44 on a deal to sell its factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn. The Taiwanese company will also help build RIDE’s upcoming all-electric pickup truck.
- Meanwhile, hot EV maker Rivian (RIVN) continued to rise in the pre-market following Wednesday’s solid initial public offering. RIVN was adding about 6% to trade at $106.68 after gaining 29% on its first post-IPO trading day.
Decliners
- Former market darling Beyond Meat (BYND) tumbled nearly 18% to $77.60 in pre-market trading after missing analyst forecasts for revenues and a larger loss than expected.
- Similarly, fading dating giant Bumble (BMBL) sank nearly 14% in the pre-market to trade at $41.11 after reporting a bigger quarterly loss than analysts had predicted.
- Lastly, entertainment giant Disney (NYSE:DIS) pulled back 5.7% to $164.49 in pre-market trading after missing analyst expectations on revenues and earnings. The firm’s Disney+ subscription growth also disappointed those who follow the stock.