Cresco Labs swings to quarterly net loss on impairment charge
Nov. 11, 2021 Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF) Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) swung to a ~263.5M Q3 2021 loss from a ~$25.6M gain in the prior-year period due to a $291M impairment charge.
- That charge was related to changes in intangible assets originally ascribed to the third-party distribution business, customers, and brands, as a result of the strategic shift in California operations.
- SG&A costs, the company's largest operating expense, increased 55% to $~69.5M
- The company ended the quarter with $252.8M in cash.
- Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed guidance of revenue in the fourth quarter between $235M-$245M vs. consensus of $238.72M.
