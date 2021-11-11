Cresco Labs swings to quarterly net loss on impairment charge

Nov. 11, 2021 8:58 AM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor12 Comments

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) swung to a ~263.5M Q3 2021 loss from a ~$25.6M gain in the prior-year period due to a $291M impairment charge.
  • That charge was related to changes in intangible assets originally ascribed to the third-party distribution business, customers, and brands, as a result of the strategic shift in California operations.
  • SG&A costs, the company's largest operating expense, increased 55% to $~69.5M
  • The company ended the quarter with $252.8M in cash.
  • Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed guidance of revenue in the fourth quarter between $235M-$245M vs. consensus of $238.72M.
  • Read about Cresco's recent acquisition of Laurel Harvest.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.