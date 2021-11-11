Affirm Holdings stock surges as analysts see upside potential from Amazon deal

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock jumps 25% in premarket trading after analysts see the company's expanded deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) boosting upside potential.
  • Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said Affirm's (AFRM) partnerships with Amazon and Shopify can drive 31%+ and 71%+ upside to Truist's gross merchandise volume estimates, respectively. "And we submit these estimates are conservative," Jeffrey writes in a note to clients.
  • On Amazon alone, "we see nearly $8B of incremental FY23 Amazon GMV, generating at least $250M of incremental annual revenue, he adds.
  • Other potential drivers are the company's nascent Debit Plus card and its neobank offering, Jeffrey wrote.
  • Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal says the Amazon partnership isn't fully reflected in Affirm's (AFRM) outlook and "could represent nice medium-term upside."
  • After the close on Wednesday, Affirm (AFRM) guided for GMV of $3.55B-$3.65B in Q2, up from the $2.7B reported in Q1FY2022.
