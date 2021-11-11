Rafael gets enrollment underway in Phase 1/2 CPI-613 clear cell sarcoma study
Nov. 11, 2021 9:08 AM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)By: SA News Team
- Rafael Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:RFL) announces that the first patient has been enrolled in the APOLLO 613 Phase 1/2 trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with hydroxychloroquine in patients with clear cell sarcoma.
- Two additional sites have also been opened for enrollment in the trial at Cleveland Clinic Children’s and University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center.
- CPI-613 is a first-in-class clinical lead compound of Rafael, which targets enzymes that are involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and are located in the mitochondria of cancer cells.
- Clear cell sarcoma is very difficult to diagnose, and the average age of diagnosis is 25 years old.
- By the time the disease is diagnosed, it is often in advanced stages when the cancer is aggressive and hard to treat.