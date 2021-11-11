Bumble shares drop more than 19% as paying users decline

Nov. 11, 2021 9:22 AM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor22 Comments

Bumble Presents: Empowering Connections

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Online dating company Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) tumbled more than 19% Thursday as it reported a slight decline in its paying customers from the second quarter this year.
  • Late Wednesday, Bumble (BMBL) said that for its third quarter, it has 2.87 million total paying users. While that was up from the same period a year ago, that number slipped from the 2.93 million such users it had in the quarter that ended in June.
  • Speaking on a conference call to discuss Bumble's (BMBL), Chief Executive Whitney Herd said the quarter-over-quarter decline in paying users resulted from less use of the company's Badoo dating service seeing fewer desktop and web-based users during the COVID pandemic. Herd also said Bumble (BMBL) saw its Android users drop due to the company disabling third-party payment options on its apps. Herd said the company has since re-established those platforms as is working "so that we can ensure minimal [payment] impact in the future."
  • Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil cut his price target on Bumble's stock to $58 a share from $70. Patil said that the company still said Bumble (BMBL) has "a solid niche in the online dating market" and maintains a "large runway" for growth.
  • For its third quarter, Bumble (BMBL) reported a loss of 6 cents a share, on $201 million in revenue, compared to a loss of 1 cent a share, on $162.3 million in sales in the same period a year ago. Wall Street analysts had forecast Bumble to lose a penny a share on $198.7 million in revenue.
  • The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $208 million to $211 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.