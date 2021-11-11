Bumble shares drop more than 19% as paying users decline
Nov. 11, 2021
- Online dating company Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) tumbled more than 19% Thursday as it reported a slight decline in its paying customers from the second quarter this year.
- Late Wednesday, Bumble (BMBL) said that for its third quarter, it has 2.87 million total paying users. While that was up from the same period a year ago, that number slipped from the 2.93 million such users it had in the quarter that ended in June.
- Speaking on a conference call to discuss Bumble's (BMBL), Chief Executive Whitney Herd said the quarter-over-quarter decline in paying users resulted from less use of the company's Badoo dating service seeing fewer desktop and web-based users during the COVID pandemic. Herd also said Bumble (BMBL) saw its Android users drop due to the company disabling third-party payment options on its apps. Herd said the company has since re-established those platforms as is working "so that we can ensure minimal [payment] impact in the future."
- Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil cut his price target on Bumble's stock to $58 a share from $70. Patil said that the company still said Bumble (BMBL) has "a solid niche in the online dating market" and maintains a "large runway" for growth.
- For its third quarter, Bumble (BMBL) reported a loss of 6 cents a share, on $201 million in revenue, compared to a loss of 1 cent a share, on $162.3 million in sales in the same period a year ago. Wall Street analysts had forecast Bumble to lose a penny a share on $198.7 million in revenue.
- The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $208 million to $211 million.