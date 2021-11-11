RADA nabs $5M in initial pre-orders for its advanced exMHR radar platform
Nov. 11, 2021 9:22 AM ETRADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
- RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) trades 4.1% higher premarket after it received production orders and commitments from customers, totaling $5M, for its new and innovative exMHR radar platform.
- This new software-defined radar platform is in advanced integration and testing stages, while field tests and demonstrations are scheduled to commence in early 2022.
- Deliveries to customers will commence in mid-2022.
- The exMHR is a cutting-edge software defined, multi-mission 4D AESA pulse-Doppler radar platform and is focused on Short-Range Air Defense, Counter-UAS, Counter-Rockets, Artillery and Mortars and gap-filling operational missions.