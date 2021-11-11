RADA nabs $5M in initial pre-orders for its advanced exMHR radar platform

  • RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) trades 4.1% higher premarket after it received production orders and commitments from customers, totaling $5M, for its new and innovative exMHR radar platform.
  • This new software-defined radar platform is in advanced integration and testing stages, while field tests and demonstrations are scheduled to commence in early 2022.
  • Deliveries to customers will commence in mid-2022.
  • The exMHR is a cutting-edge software defined, multi-mission 4D AESA pulse-Doppler radar platform and is focused on Short-Range Air Defense, Counter-UAS, Counter-Rockets, Artillery and Mortars and gap-filling operational missions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.