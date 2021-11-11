MySize expands partnership with Nautica Brand
Nov. 11, 2021 9:52 AM ETMy Size, Inc. (MYSZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MySize (NASDAQ:MYSZ) announces a deal to offer its application for global lifestyle brand Nautica in Turkey through the Eren Group, the licensed production owner of Nautica Turkey.
The nautical-influenced classic American sportswear brand is served well by reducing costs and maximizing efficiencies by incorporating MySize into the supply chain.
- Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "We are thrilled with our partnership with Eren Group and are pleased they see the need for more efficiency in apparel sizing. MySize is focused on the standardization of sizing between brands in e-commerce. As we seek to expand our offering to the other brands of the portfolio, we know the data we collect introduces new and interesting opportunities towards growth."