China's Xi Jinping expected to invite Biden to 2022 Olympics - CNBC
Nov. 11, 2021 10:12 AM ETKraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)FXI, CQQQ, MCHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to invite U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, CNBC reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.
- Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Biden and Xi may hold a virtual meeting as soon as next week. If Xi does extend the invitation, Biden will be forced to either decline, indicating that the U.S. will keep a frosty relationship with the world's second-largest economy, or accept, signaling a thaw but also a contradiction on the administration's message on human rights and democracy.
- Recall that tariffs, imposed on most Chinese goods coming into the U.S. under the previous administration, remain in place.
- The potential virtual meeting between the two leaders comes after China's Communist Party approves a resolution bolstering Xi's power and likely leading to a precedent-breaking third term as party leader.
- ETFs to watch: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI
