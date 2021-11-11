China's Xi Jinping expected to invite Biden to 2022 Olympics - CNBC

Two King Chess Pieces Textured With American And Chinese Flags On Black And White Chessboard

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to invite U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, CNBC reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.
  • Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Biden and Xi may hold a virtual meeting as soon as next week. If Xi does extend the invitation, Biden will be forced to either decline, indicating that the U.S. will keep a frosty relationship with the world's second-largest economy, or accept, signaling a thaw but also a contradiction on the administration's message on human rights and democracy.
  • Recall that tariffs, imposed on most Chinese goods coming into the U.S. under the previous administration, remain in place.
  • The potential virtual meeting between the two leaders comes after China's Communist Party approves a resolution bolstering Xi's power and likely leading to a precedent-breaking third term as party leader.
  • ETFs to watch: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI
  • Earlier, How will China's economy respond to Xi Jinping's growing power?

  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.

