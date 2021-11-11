NICE climbs 8% on Q3 double-digit topline growth and raised estimates
Nov. 11, 2021 10:23 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NICE (NICE +8.9%) reports 20% growth in revenue to $490M from last year; growth is seen across all regions and business segments; the figure beats consensus by $24.53M.
- Cloud revenue of $258M, growth of 28%.
- Gross margin of 67.2% compared to 65.8% last year.
- Operating income of $64M compared to $62M last year, growth of 4% Y/Y.
- Operating margin of 13.1% compared to 15.1% last year.
- Operating cash flow increased 4% year-over-year to $103.5M.
- “We are witnessing continued strong momentum in the cloud with 28% growth in cloud revenue in Q3, as well as clear market leadership with over 725,000 agents globally on CXone. Digital revenues grew 78% in the third quarter, we tripled the number of deals in Enlighten driven by demand for AI and we are continuing to see increasing competitive replacements of legacy incumbent providers as more customers are taking a platform approach to their CX. Much of the platform success is happening at the high end of the market where we witnessed an increase of 46% in large enterprise deals.” said Barak Eilam, CEO.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats consensus by $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.70 misses consensus by $0.17.
Raised FY Outlook: Non-GAAP total revenue guidance, which is now expected to be in a range of $1,899M to $1,909M (vs. consensus $1.85B); Non-GAAP EPS now expected to be in a range of $6.43 to $6.53 (vs. consensus $6.37)
- YTD performance of the stock against peers: