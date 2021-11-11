Regeneron-Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail gets European backing for authorization
Nov. 11, 2021 10:35 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that its human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab) for adults and adolescents with COVID-19.
- The antibody cocktail – being developed by Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) – has been recommended for use in COVID-19 patients aged 12 years and above who are at risk of progressing into severe disease.
- CHMP's decision will reach the European Commission for the next step before its regulatory clearance in the region. Ronapreve is among the first two monoclonal antibody medicines to win CHMP backing for COVID-19.
- Last week, Regeneron (REGN) announced that the antibody combination cut the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81% up to eight months.