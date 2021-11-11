Icahn ratchets up Southwest Gas fight with legal action threat
Nov. 11, 2021 10:41 AM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Carl Icahn threatens legal action if Southwest Gas (SWX -0.9%) executives sell stock in the company for less than the $75/share he has offered to take it over.
- In his latest letter to the Southwest board, Icahn repeats his offer to either buy the shares he does not already own or provide financing for a $2B acquisition of pipeline company Questar.
- But he would hold the company accountable if it sold stock to help fund the Questar deal for less than what he offered.
- "We are writing to put all on notice that if SWX attempts to dilute existing stockholders by issuing a block of stock at less than $75/share without first attempting to negotiate with us, we will pursue every avenue available to seek legal redress," Icahn says in the letter.
- "We may also consider bringing legal actions against any purchasers in such a 'cheap stock' transaction for aiding and abetting the breach of fiduciary duties by the SWX board at the expense of SWX stockholders," Icahn says.
- Southwest Gas urged investors this week to reject Icahn's takeover attempt, saying his tender offer undervalues the company and is highly conditional.