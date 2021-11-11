Sony cutting PS5 production forecast amid supply issues - Bloomberg

Nov. 11, 2021 10:46 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)NTDOYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Sony PlayStation 5 console and games

Girts Ragelis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sony (SONY +0.2%) is cutting its production forecast for PlayStation 5 consoles, Bloomberg reports - with the electronics giant bending to widespread problems in supply chains and logistics.
  • The console has been difficult to locate even now, one year after its launch.
  • It had aimed to assemble more than 16 million units in the year ending in March, with a plan to sell 14.8 million of them by then. But it's now cutting production estimates to 15 million, according to the report.
  • The console was a tough gift to secure for holiday shopping in 2020 amid the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic - and it will be hard to find again this year.
  • Chipmakers have warned that their fabs are unlikely to be at normal operations even in 2022.
  • The Sony news follows reports that Nintendo (NTDOY +1%) has cut its own forecasts for fiscal-year production of the Switch console by about 20%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.