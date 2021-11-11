Sony cutting PS5 production forecast amid supply issues - Bloomberg
Nov. 11, 2021 10:46 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)NTDOYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sony (SONY +0.2%) is cutting its production forecast for PlayStation 5 consoles, Bloomberg reports - with the electronics giant bending to widespread problems in supply chains and logistics.
- The console has been difficult to locate even now, one year after its launch.
- It had aimed to assemble more than 16 million units in the year ending in March, with a plan to sell 14.8 million of them by then. But it's now cutting production estimates to 15 million, according to the report.
- The console was a tough gift to secure for holiday shopping in 2020 amid the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic - and it will be hard to find again this year.
- Chipmakers have warned that their fabs are unlikely to be at normal operations even in 2022.
- The Sony news follows reports that Nintendo (NTDOY +1%) has cut its own forecasts for fiscal-year production of the Switch console by about 20%.