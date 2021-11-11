Oscar Health sinks after Q3 earnings miss as medical loss ratio spikes
Nov. 11, 2021 11:09 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The shares of Oscar Health (OSCR -21.4%) have lost more than a fifth to record the biggest intra-day loss following its IPO early this year in reaction to lower than expected financials recorded by the health insurer for Q3 2021.
- The revenue for the quarter climbed ~337% YoY to ~$444M as premiums earned grew ~346% YoY to ~$442M.
- However, net loss more than doubled to ~$213M with a rise of ~169% YoY as medical loss ratio (MLR) widened by 920bps from the previous year’s quarter to 99.7%, leading to a ~261% increase in operating expenses.
- CEO Mario Schlosser attributed the volatility in MLR to multiple factors, including COVID-19 related costs and a sizable Special Enrollment Period membership growth.
- For the full year, Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) expects the ratio to reach 89% – 91%, and the adj. EBITDA to range from ($480M) to ($450M). The consensus estimates indicate ~$2.2B revenue for the company in 2021.