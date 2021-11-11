AppHarvest gains after Q3 beat, reaffirms FY2021 outlook
Nov. 11, 2021 11:11 AM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AppHarvest (APPH +13.2%) higher after Q3 earnings beat; sold 1.5M pounds of tomatoes in the quarter.
- The company is currently building three more high-tech indoor farms and remains on-track with its long-term outlook guiding to a more conservative delivery of nine high-tech indoor farms in Appalachia by the end of 2025, while it continues to work toward a network of 12 farms by 2025.
- The company reiterated its FY2021 outlook of net sales of $7M-$9M vs. consensus of $8.05M and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of a loss of $70M-$75M.
- CEO comment: "The second growing season is off to a solid start as our quality has significantly improved based on the first couple weeks of harvesting, our enhanced training program recently quadrupled the number of crop care specialists earning a productivity bonus, and there are signs that tomato prices appear to be on the rise to start the fourth quarter. We believe our actions have positioned us well to deliver a solid second growing season, and we remain on track to achieve our full year 2021 outlook.”
- Earlier today, the company announced the launch of its new e-commerce site, shop.appharvest.com, and Fight the Food Fight campaign.
