Fossil soars in relief rally with inventory position looking strong
Nov. 11, 2021 11:16 AM ETFossil Group, Inc. (FOSL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) jumps 26.88% in morning trading after blasting past consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report on broad-based strength. The retailer's margin rates surprised to the upside.
- Investors may be relieved over the retailer's update on its inventory position.
- "We are entering the holiday season with a healthy inventory position and strong consumer demand within our largest markets and core categories," notes CEO Kosta Kartsotis.
- FOSL trades with short interest at more than 10% of total float, which could be contributing to the buying action.
- Dig into the Fossil earnings call transcript.