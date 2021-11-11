Fossil soars in relief rally with inventory position looking strong

Nov. 11, 2021 11:16 AM ETFossil Group, Inc. (FOSL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) jumps 26.88% in morning trading after blasting past consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report on broad-based strength. The retailer's margin rates surprised to the upside.
  • Investors may be relieved over the retailer's update on its inventory position.
  • "We are entering the holiday season with a healthy inventory position and strong consumer demand within our largest markets and core categories," notes CEO Kosta Kartsotis.
  • FOSL trades with short interest at more than 10% of total float, which could be contributing to the buying action.
  • Dig into the Fossil earnings call transcript.
