Rocket Lab pushes launch off to next week due to sensor reading

Nov. 11, 2021 11:23 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rocket starts in the night starry sky. A spaceship flies into outer space. Concept of travel to other planets

Ales_Utovko/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rocket Lab USA (RKLB -1.4%) trades lower after the company scrubbed a launch attempt in New Zealand.
  • RKLB's launch update: "We are holding off on launch today out of an abundance of caution due to an out-of-family ground sensor reading and to allow more time to complete helicopter recovery preparations. The next available launch opportunity is no earlier than Nov 16."
  • RKLB is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week with the company's launch days typically leading to share price swings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.