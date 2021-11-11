Rocket Lab pushes launch off to next week due to sensor reading
Nov. 11, 2021 11:23 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rocket Lab USA (RKLB -1.4%) trades lower after the company scrubbed a launch attempt in New Zealand.
- RKLB's launch update: "We are holding off on launch today out of an abundance of caution due to an out-of-family ground sensor reading and to allow more time to complete helicopter recovery preparations. The next available launch opportunity is no earlier than Nov 16."
- RKLB is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week with the company's launch days typically leading to share price swings.