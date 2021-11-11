Titan Medical falls 19% as it needs more time for application for Enos surgical system

  • Titan Medical (TMDI -19.3%) says more time and work is necessary to prepare for an Investigational Device Exemption ("IDE") human clinical study for its Enos robotic single access surgical system.
  • The company now plans to file an IDE application in Q1 2023 and receive a response in 1H 2023.
  • If the IDE is approved, Titan says the study will be completed for submittal of a De Novo application in 2024.
  • If all goes according to plans, the company says it could launch Enos in early 2025.
  • Titan ended Q3 2021 with cash of $44.7M.
