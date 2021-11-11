Novo Nordisk wins European backing for authorization of weight loss therapy

Nov. 11, 2021 11:31 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

New Nordisk

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on its anti-obesity medication Wegovy.
  • The CHMP has recommended the authorization of Wegovy for chronic weight management of adults with obesity.
  • The decision is based on the results from the STEP phase 3a clinical study, which indicated that those treated with the treatment had an average weight loss of 17-18% lasting over 68 weeks.
  • The European Commission is likely to issue a final marketing authorization in about two months, the company said, adding that it expects to start the European launch of the drug in H2 2022.
  • Wegovy, a once-weekly injection of semaglutide, was cleared by the FDA in June for chronic weight management.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.