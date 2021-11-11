Novo Nordisk wins European backing for authorization of weight loss therapy
Nov. 11, 2021
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on its anti-obesity medication Wegovy.
- The CHMP has recommended the authorization of Wegovy for chronic weight management of adults with obesity.
- The decision is based on the results from the STEP phase 3a clinical study, which indicated that those treated with the treatment had an average weight loss of 17-18% lasting over 68 weeks.
- The European Commission is likely to issue a final marketing authorization in about two months, the company said, adding that it expects to start the European launch of the drug in H2 2022.
- Wegovy, a once-weekly injection of semaglutide, was cleared by the FDA in June for chronic weight management.