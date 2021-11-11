Hop-On acquires Vertuoso to enhance vertical story-telling into Digitalage platform
Nov. 11, 2021 11:33 AM ETHop-On Inc. (HPNN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hop-on (OTCPK:HPNN +5.6%) to acquire Vertuoso, an entertainment industry company specializing in vertical story-telling, ad-tech and content development.
- Company is making the acquisition so as to integrate Vertuoso’s expertise into Digitalage, company’s decentralized social media, entertainment, and journalism platform.
- As a result of this acquisition, Digitalage will benefit from the strategies and R&D that Vertuoso has been developing since that company’s start in 2017.
- “As Vertuoso becomes the umbrella advertising brand for Digitalage, Digitalage will also offer a ‘First Look Deal’ to the stable of content creators with IP that Vertuoso has already developed relationships with during the last four years. This will give Vertuoso a jump in its development slate for original, immersive content that we can integrate into our Digitalage platform,” comments Peter Michaels, CEO.