Spectrum Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2021 12:54 PM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, November 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-54.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.