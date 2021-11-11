Discord CEO dismisses Ethereum linking concept
Nov. 11, 2021
- Discord CEO Jason Citron says the company has "no current plans to ship" the Ethereum (ETH-USD) linking concept that was introduced earlier this week, according to his tweet.
- "For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon," Citron says.
- The image that Citron posted on Monday was from an internal hackfest, the company told The Verge.
- Speaking of the second largest crypto by market cap, Ethereum (ETH-USD) slips 1.8% in the past 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) -5.4% continues fading from its record high on Wednesday.
- Previously, (Nov. 9) Discord CEO hints at linking Ether.