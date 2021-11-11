Nevada Copper upsizes and prices C$114M in units offering
Nov. 11, 2021 12:58 PM ETNevada Copper Corp. (NEVDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF) upsized its earlier announced overnight marketed public offering of units to ~C$114M from C$75M led by strong demand, including from new and existing institutional investors and mining sector corporates.
- The upsizing will provide the company with additional funds to advance the ramp-up of its underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project and to continue exploration and expansion studies at its open pit project at Pumpkin Hollow.
- The company has entered into underwriting agreement wherein it will sell 148.1M units at C$0.77 for gross proceeds of ~C$114M.
- Nevada's largest shareholder, Pala Investments has committed to purchase 89.3M units to maintain its current shareholding percentage.
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder will be exercised for one share at C$1.
- Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase an additional 22.2M units; if over-allotment option will be exercised the total gross proceeds will be ~C$131M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Nov.29.