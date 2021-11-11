MP Materials catches bid as Jefferies starts with Buy recommendation
Nov. 11, 2021 2:34 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- MP Materials (MP +9.2%) could be headed for its highest close in eight months after analysts at Jefferies and Benchmark initiated coverage with generally optimistic views.
- "MP Materials is well-positioned to evolve from a provider of rare-earth concentrate, and soon refined NdPr, into a fully-integrated magnet producer, and eventual recycler," according to Jefferies' Laurence Alexander, who launches coverage with a Buy rating and $55 price target.
- NdPr stands for neodymium and praseodymium, elements used in magnets for high-end electric motors that power machinery such as electric vehicles.
- MP wants to evolve from just mining to a vertically integrated producer of products that ship to motor makers, and Alexander believes the company has enough free cash flow and cash on hand to execute its plan.
- Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra starts MP at Hold, seeing the stock as too expensive but a "one-of-a-kind" company that is the "largest rare-earth producer in the western hemisphere, accounting for 15% of the world's rare-earth element production."
- MP Materials recently reported Q3 earnings and revenues that easily beat analyst expectations.