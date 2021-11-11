Chevron, partners could pay $180M in carbon offsets for Gorgon LNG
- Chevron (CVX -0.1%) and its partners in the Gorgon LNG project in Australia say they will buy carbon credits likely to cost more than US$180M (A$230M) as a penalty for failing to meet a five-year target for carbon capture and storage.
- While 4.9M metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions have been buried since Gorgon LNG's underground storage project began, it is short of a target to capture an average 80% of the plant's 15.3M mt total CO2 emissions in the first five years of operation.
- The Western Australia state government allowed Chevron to build the US$55B LNG plant on Barrow Island on the condition that carbon dioxide in the gas produced offshore would be buried under the island.
- In addition to purchasing offsets, Chevron also says it will invest A$40M in lower-carbon projects in Western Australia.
- Chevron operates the Gorgon project and owns a 47.3% stake, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) each own 25%.
