Zurich American Insurance buys Special Insurance Services to tap small and medium employers
Nov. 11, 2021 3:16 PM ETZurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Zurich American Insurance Company (OTCQX:ZURVY -2.0%) to acquire Special Insurance Services, a Texas-based program manager whose offerings include gap medical and occupational accident insurance products.
- The acquisition will expand company's supplemental health insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals better manage medical costs.
- SIS has capabilities to develop, underwrite, distribute and administer specialty insurance products for small- and midsize employers.
- Acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2022.
- "Gap medical is gaining popularity because it can help employees cover their deductibles and coinsurance, reducing out-of-pocket expenses. Through the acquisition of SIS, ZAIC can build our capacity to deliver high-quality supplemental health products like this — products that businesses and workers need, desire and deserve." said David Fike, Head of Life, Accident and Health for ZAIC.