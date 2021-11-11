Zurich American Insurance buys Special Insurance Services to tap small and medium employers

  • Zurich American Insurance Company (OTCQX:ZURVY -2.0%) to acquire Special Insurance Services, a Texas-based program manager whose offerings include gap medical and occupational accident insurance products.
  • The acquisition will expand company's supplemental health insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals better manage medical costs.
  • SIS has capabilities to develop, underwrite, distribute and administer specialty insurance products for small- and midsize employers.
  • Acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2022.
  • "Gap medical is gaining popularity because it can help employees cover their deductibles and coinsurance, reducing out-of-pocket expenses. Through the acquisition of SIS, ZAIC can build our capacity to deliver high-quality supplemental health products like this — products that businesses and workers need, desire and deserve." said David Fike, Head of Life, Accident and Health for ZAIC.
