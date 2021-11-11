ZipRecruiter stock rallies 13% to post-IPO record high on well-received Q3 results (update)
Nov. 11, 2021 4:06 PM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
Job-hunting platform ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) rose some 15% Thursday to a preliminary record-high close after posting well-received Q3 results.
ZIP rallied as much as 16.3% to a $31.08 intraday high before pulling back some to close 12.8% higher at $30.13. That marked the company’s highest finish since its May direct-listing IPO, although ZIP briefly hit $32 a share intraday in August.
ZipRecruiter (ZIP) went public on May 26 via a direct listing at an $18-a-share reference price. The stock popped some 20% in its first trading day and has gained some 67.9% in total since going public.