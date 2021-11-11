Co-Diagnostics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $30.1M (+37.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.78M.
Full Year 2021 Outlook:Co-Diagnostics is offering the following guidance for its full year of 2021:
- Revenue to be in the range of $96.0 million to $100.0 million vs. $23.52M consensus.
- Diluted earnings per share forecasted to be in the $1.07 to $1.16 range vs. $0.14 consensus, with shares outstanding expected to be approximately 30 million and a corporate effective tax rate of approximately 18.0%.