GAN EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue
Nov. 11, 2021 4:05 PM ETGAN Limited (GAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $32.3M (+214.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
- Press Release
-
2021 Outlook
Karen Flores, CFO of GAN added:
“We are reiterating our full-year revenue expectation for $125 million to $135 million. We maintain a robust cash position and zero debt leaving us in a strong position to add to our Super RGS portfolio, invest in our people and technology, launch GAN Sports and support new client launches. We expect our profitability to continue to trend positively going forward as we build additional business scale, lap periods of high investment and begin to generate stronger returns on capital spending.”